  • 2021 October 5 14:41

    Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting metal for construction of two research vessels of Project 17050

    Image source: USC

    The keel-laying ceremony is scheduled for November 2021

    Nevsky Shipbuilding & Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, NSSZ, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has started cutting metal for construction of research vessels of Project 17050, says USC.

    The keel-laying ceremony for two ships ordered by Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) is scheduled for November 2021.

    As it was earlier announced by Ilya Shestakov, head Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), the contract with Nevsky Shipyard has been signed in 2021. Each ship will cost about RUB 3 billion. The delivery is scheduled for the end of 2023.

    The Research Vessels were designed to carry out complex fisheries and oceanographic studies. The RV's key particulars: LOA: 54 m; Breadth: 13.6 m; Max. speed - 14 knots. Capacity – 26 crew members and a team of scientists. The RVs will have onboard laboratories: of hydrobiology and hydrology, an analytical lab, and a fish processing plant.

    The ships are intended for the Northern and Far Eastern basins. “We hope the shipyard will succeed. If required amid the epidemiological situation the delivery can be postponed to 2024”, said the head of Rosrybolovstvo.

    Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

