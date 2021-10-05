  • Home
  • 2021 October 5 13:38

    Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize equipment for construction of LNG production terminal

    Image source: Volga Shipping Company
    A batch of cargo exceeding 1,700 cbm delivered by M/V Saint Prince Vladimir from a Turkish port

    Volga Shipping Company JSC and Volgo-Baltic Logistic LLC (subsidiary of Volga Shipping Company) have completed the delivery of gravity structures for construction of an LNG production terminal under the order of Blue Water Shipping, Volga Shipping Company says in a press release.

    On September 2, the cargo of over 1,700 cbm was loaded onto Volga Shipping Company’s dry cargo carrier Saint Prince Vladimir at the port of Turkey.

    The two most crucial structures of that batch of project cargo feature the following parameters: length -  16.00 m, width – 10.35 m, height – 5.58 m, weigh - 32 tonnes. All the free space in the holds was also used to accommodate auxiliary general cargo.

    M/V Saint Prince Vladimir with oversize cargo onboard left the port of Turkey to cover 9,200 kilometers before it arrived in the port of Belokamenka in the Murmansk Region. Unloading of the gravity structures and the auxiliary general cargo was completed on October 3.

    Prior to the transportation, the company worked out the delivery logistics: conducted engineering callculations and developed a layout and fixing design to ensure safe implementation of the project.

    According to the statement, transportation of oversize cargo is among the priority activities of Volga Shipping Company.

    Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. Every year, the company transports over 14 million tonnes of cargo. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

    Photos contributed by Volga Shipping Company

