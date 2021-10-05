2021 October 5 12:34

CJC joins the UK Chamber of Shipping

The UK Chamber of Shipping is delighted to announce that Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has joined the UK Chamber of Shipping. CJC is an international law firm specialising in shipping and international trade with offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Miami. CJC’s distinction is that its team offer expert, practical and commercially sound advice based on what they know best - shipping.



Commenting on its new membership, Jonathan Campbell, founding partner said:



“CJC looks forward to supporting the UK Chamber of Shipping in all the important work that it does for the maritime industry both in the UK and internationally. As a firm, we act for many UK-based owners and operators and joining the UK Chamber of Shipping reinforces our support for the UK maritime sector.”



Announcing CJC’s membership, Head of Membership at the Chamber of Shipping Tony Jerome said:



“We are delighted to welcome CJC to the UK Chamber of Shipping. The UK has some of the best shipping lawyers in the world and we are thrilled to increase our legal membership portfolio with CJC.



“At the Chamber we offer businesses and organisations a fantastic opportunity to work together to shape our great industry and everyone at the Chamber is looking forward to working with CJC in the months and years ahead.”



The Chamber has nearly 200 members and is the voice of the shipping sector in the UK, aiming to promote and defend the industry to politicians and the public.



If anyone is interested in joining the Chamber, please get in touch with our Head of Membership Tony Jerome.

About CJC

Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) is an international law firm founded in September 2010 specialising in shipping and international trade. CJC advises on all aspects of the shipping sector, from ship finance to dry shipping and comprehensive casualty handling, and all that happens in between. CJC has undergone sizeable expansion in both numbers of solicitors and geographical spread since its opening. Today, CJC has offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Miami. It has firmly established its presence in the London and overseas shipping markets with clients and fellow practitioners alike.