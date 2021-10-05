2021 October 5 15:13

ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment

ABS has awarded ABS CyberSafety® Product Design Assessment (PDA) to the DS4 Smart Platform developed by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The DS4 Smart Platform collects data from equipment and systems on board a vessel and assimilates it to provide enhanced operational information to the ship operator. The platform supports device connectivity, data storage as well as data processing and visualization. The ABS CyberSafety® PDA process includes ABS review of the system’s vulnerabilities listed in the vendor report and verification of the mitigation measures during type testing.