  • Home
  • News
  • ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 5 15:13

    ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment

    ABS has awarded ABS CyberSafety® Product Design Assessment (PDA) to the DS4 Smart Platform developed by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

    The DS4 Smart Platform collects data from equipment and systems on board a vessel and assimilates it to provide enhanced operational information to the ship operator. The platform supports device connectivity, data storage as well as data processing and visualization. The ABS CyberSafety® PDA process includes ABS review of the system’s vulnerabilities listed in the vendor report and verification of the mitigation measures during type testing.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, DSME  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core
16:16 Reconstruction of two berths completed in the seaport of Pevek
15:37 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
15:13 ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment
14:41 Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting metal for construction of two research vessels of Project 17050
14:14 Codling Wind Park contracts DNV to certify Ireland’s flagship offshore wind farm
13:53 Van Oord orders methanol-ready 175m wind farm vessel
13:38 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize equipment for construction of LNG production terminal
13:12 Solstad Offshore sells seven vessels for recycling
12:34 CJC joins the UK Chamber of Shipping
12:11 Ports of Stockholm takes another step towards onshore power connections for cruise ships
11:10 Austal Philippines delivers 118 metre high-speed trimaran ferry to Fred. Olsen Express
10:50 North Sea Port throws its weight behind sustainable energy supplies in the Flemish ports and beyond with Flux50
10:09 Jan De Nul contracts Castor Marine to connect entire fleet 80 vessels migrate to VSAT, Iridium and VoIP software and hardware
09:48 MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market, Oct 05
09:45 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for September 2021 and Q3’2021
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 4

2021 October 4

18:31 “K” LINE and TUMSAT to start joint research on marine plastics
18:07 Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M the first to receive ABS remote-control navigation notation
17:06 Yang Ming names new 2,800 TEU vessel, YM Cooperatio
16:51 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of 2 Commissioning Service Operations Vessels
16:32 Third crew of cadets finished navigation practice on Khersones sailboat
15:57 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 7% in 9M’21
15:03 IPCSA launches Global PCS study
14:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of October 1
14:25 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 3.5% in 9M’2021
14:03 Qatar Petroleum commences LNG ship orders for the North Field expansion projects
13:02 MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia
12:36 Webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities to be held on October 5
12:27 ABB joins to The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
11:58 Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
11:34 Sovcomflot signs long-term time-charter contracts for four new 174.000 cbm LNG carriers
11:27 Damen’s all-electric Ferry 2306 E3 nominated for the 2021 KNVTS Ship of the Year Award
11:13 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels
10:22 MABUX: No firm price trend on Global bunker market on Oct 04
09:50 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of October 1

2021 October 3

15:12 Newest, giant crane at Oakland Seaport began operations
13:29 Maritime NZ: reflecting on ten years since the Rena grounding and oil spill response
12:08 ABP appoints new Head of Human Resources, Southampton
11:49 JAXPORT’s Board of Directors names Hamilton Chair, elects new officers
11:07 USCG intercepts 202 Haitians
10:53 Third P&O Cruises ship resumes international holidays

2021 October 2

15:04 Incat Crowther 32 offers a step-change in CTV capability in China
13:41 Vineyard offshore wind farm project in the US goes forward
12:37 USCG awards ESPC
11:09 CMA CGM to launch GETEX (Greece Egypt Turkey Express) connecting North Greece with Egypt and South Turkey

2021 October 1

18:24 World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered vessel wins Ship of the Year Award
17:44 Van Oord orders mega ship to install 20 MW offshore wind foundations and turbines
17:14 Vineyard Wind announces partnership with the City of Salem and Crowley to transform Salem Harbor into offshore wind port
16:48 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 1.7% YoY
16:21 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends the H1'2021
15:56 Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to fuel tankers at export LNG terminal
15:35 DNV awards AiP to HMD for 40,000 CBM LNG FSRU
15:04 World’s first bunkering of containership with renewable synthetic natural gas advances sustainable shipping
14:32 Rosneft commences construction of river berth infrastructure under Vostok Oil project
14:03 Port of Oakland lands fourth first-call service in 2021