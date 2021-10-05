2021 October 5 13:12

Solstad Offshore sells seven vessels for recycling

Subsidiaries of Solstad Offshore ASA has sold seven vessels for recycling. The vessels are Sea Tiger, Normand Atlantic, Normand Borg, Normand Neptun, Sea Pollock, Far Strider and Far Sovereign, according to the company's release.

The vessels to be recycled are defined by Solstad as non-strategic, they are of older age and considered to be irrelevant for present and future markets.



The vessels will be delivered to the shipyard in the near future.

The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q4-2021.

Recycling of these vessels is an important part of Solstad’s efforts to be in the forefront of sustainable and environmental operations. These vessels will be recycled at the Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven shipyards in Norway.



The shipyards are specialized within ship recycling and they follow the strictest national and international agreements and regulations in accordance with EU Ship Recycling Regulations (EU SRR) and Hong Kong-convention (HKC).