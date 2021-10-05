2021 October 5 12:11

Ports of Stockholm takes another step towards onshore power connections for cruise ships

Ports of Stockholm has been granted building permits to equip Stockholm’s central quays with onshore power connections for cruise ships. This environmental initiative is a collaboration with other Baltic Sea ports that will result in significantly lower emissions of carbon dioxide and air pollutants from cruise ships in Stockholm and the Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

The building permits are for two high voltage onshore power connections in Stockholm to provide cruise ships with electricity. For Stockholm this means less impact on the environment, as the cruise ships will no longer need to run their engines in port to produce electricity, and instead can use the power produced by the local electricity grid.



The onshore power connections will be inside buildings illuminated to create a more attractive environment. All construction materials must comply with the environmental gold standard, Miljöbyggnad Guld, to achieve the highest sustainability production level.



The high voltage onshore power connections will be ready for use in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The environmental investments for cruise ships in Stockholm are highly prioritised and have been awarded grant funding from both the EU and the Swedish Climate Leap Program.