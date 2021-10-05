2021 October 5 11:10

Austal Philippines delivers 118 metre high-speed trimaran ferry to Fred. Olsen Express

Austal Philippines has delivered Bañaderos Express (Austal Hull 395), an Austal Auto Express 118 high-speed trimaran ferry, to Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands, according to the company's release.

The delivery signals the completion of the A$190 million contract for two trimarans, announced in December 2018. The first vessel, Bajamar Express (Austal Hull 394) was constructed by Austal Australia and delivered in July 2020.

Captain Juan Antonio Rojas and the crew of Bañaderos Express formally accepted the vessel from Austal Philippines President and General Manager Wayne Murray at a COVID-safe ceremony held at the company’s Balamban, Cebu shipyard.

Austal Philippines President and General Manager Wayne Murray thanked his team again for their commitment to safety and productivity in the delivery of Bañaderos Express during the challenging COVID-19 environment, and highlighted the vessel’s significance as the 20th vessel constructed by the shipyard.



Following the delivery, Fred. Olsen, S.A. Chief Executive Officer Andrés Marín thanked the Austal Philippines team for their outstanding efforts in the construction of Bañaderos Express, which continues Fred. Olsen Express’ commitment to offering passengers superior comfort and stability in the Canary Islands.



Capable of transporting 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at a cruising speed of over 37 knots, the new ferries for Fred. Olsen Express feature class-leading interior amenities and facilities, including multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area.

Following the vessel’s maiden voyage from the Philippines to the Canary Islands, Bañaderos Express will join Bajamar Express to offer a dedicated trimaran service on the route between Santa Cruz, Tenerife, and Agaete, Gran Canaria, from the fourth quarter of CY2021.

