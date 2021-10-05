2021 October 5 10:09

Jan De Nul contracts Castor Marine to connect entire fleet 80 vessels migrate to VSAT, Iridium and VoIP software and hardware

Jan De Nul Group, a leading expert in marine construction, civil engineering and environmental projects, has moved its entire fleet of 82 vessels and jack-up barges to Castor Marine’s global VSAT and Iridium connectivity network on a long-term contract to guarantee solid vessel connectivity, according to the company's release.

Castor Marine has been selected by Jan De Nul Group to provide global VSAT internet and Iridium L- Band services to the entire fleet of almost 80 dredgers, offshore construction vessels, crane vessels and (environmental) support vessels. 3-Month Global Migration Since all vessels are operational around the globe, Castor Marine was challenged to migrate vessels remotely to its network using the existing equipment onboard within a tight deadline.

Castor Marine successfully migrated 98% of the fleet within 3 months after contract signing, with up to 6 migrations a day. The project is a fine example of the company’s engineering capabilities to manage complex migrations. Tailored Solution Castor Marine delivers a tailored VSAT solution for Jan De Nul’s fleet, with quality of services specified on the customer’s VLAN level.

The Jan De Nul fleet benefits from the flexibility Castor Marine can provide in its global VSAT network allowing Jan De Nul Group to easily scale up, based on the ad hoc, dedicated high bandwidth demands per vessel. Global phone calls, local rates Included in the internet package are high-quality onboard voice services based on local Belgian telephone numbers for the vessels, which allows cost efficient phone calls at local rates.

Along with the VSAT, Iridium and VoIP services, Castor Marine delivered 15 new Sailor 900 VSAT antennas and Sailor 4300 Iridium Certus antennas replacing existing hardware onboard. For the newbuild NextGen Offshore Jack-up Installation Vessel Voltaire and the Offshore Heavy Lift Vessel Les Alizés, Castor Marine supplied a complete new set of antenna systems based on the recently launched Sailor 1000 XTR VSAT antennas, including below deck equipment.

About Castor Marine

Castor Marine is a leading satellite service provider and teleport operator, providing a suite of Global Connectivity Services which are seamlessly integrated and managed through our online portal. These include Global VSAT Ku- band services based on a fully owned and operated global Ku-band network, in addition to L-band and 4G LTE services. Castor Marine’s IT services include the design, implementation, and support of IT systems onboard, and SD-WAN solutions to connect your fleet to the internet.

Castor Marine operates worldwide and offers installation, integration and real-time monitoring of Internet traffic, reliable connectivity solutions and all related IT systems. To guarantee global coverage, Castor owns and operates several teleports and a fibre network. For all systems and equipment, Castor offers a broad range of services, including 24/7 support, maintenance, spare parts, and training. Services include the design, implementation, and support of IT systems onboard and SD- WAN fleet connectivity solutions.