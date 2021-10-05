Tallink Grupp published its statistics for September 2021 and Q3’2021

  • Home
  • 2021 October 5 09:45

    In September 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 310 265 passengers, which is an 27.6% increase compared to September 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.0% to 33 982 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.0% to 64 610 units in the same comparison, Tallink Grupp says in its press release.

    In the third quarter of the 2021 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 144 092 passengers, which is a 13.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.1% to 90 538 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 16.8% to 229 468 units in same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2021 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

    September
    2021

    September
    2020

    Change

    Q3 2021

    Q3 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    310 265

    243 215

    27.6%

    1 144 092

    1 314 301

    -13.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    92 321

    61 702

    49.6%

    379 322

    344 004

    10.3%

    Estonia - Finland

    189 007

    165 739

    14.0%

    649 206

    931 507

    -30.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    28 937

    6 798

    325.7%

    115 564

    13 040

    786.2%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    8 976

    -100.0%

    0

    25 750

    -100.0%

    Cargo Units

    33 982

    32 672

    4.0%

    90 538

    91 578

    -1.1%

    Finland - Sweden

    7 143

    6 026

    18.5%

    17 570

    16 745

    4.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    21 804

    22 802

    -4.4%

    60 967

    64 387

    -5.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    5 035

    3 641

    38.3%

    12 001

    9 809

    22.3%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    203

    -100.0%

    0

    637

    -100.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    64 610

    62 138

    4.0%

    229 468

    275 735

    -16.8%

    Finland - Sweden

    8 627

    8 314

    3.8%

    42 707

    38 092

    12.1%

    Estonia - Finland

    53 438

    52 191

    2.4%

    174 979

    233 640

    -25.1%

    Estonia - Sweden

    2 545

    409

    522.2%

    11 782

    966

    1 119.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    1 224

    -100.0%

    0

    3 037

    -100.0%












    COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the third quarter of the financial year:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service. Operations of cargo vessel Sea Wind were suspended most of the third quarter.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: In the third quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were restarted from July with one vessel. In addition, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: In the third quarter, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were restarted from August. During the quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated Swedish domestic cruises in July and August. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 3 days in September.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: In the third quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

