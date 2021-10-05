-
2021 October 5 09:45
Tallink Grupp published its statistics for September 2021 and Q3’2021
In September 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 310 265 passengers, which is an 27.6% increase compared to September 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.0% to 33 982 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.0% to 64 610 units in the same comparison, Tallink Grupp says in its press release.
In the third quarter of the 2021 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 144 092 passengers, which is a 13.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.1% to 90 538 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 16.8% to 229 468 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2021 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:
September
2021
September
2020
Change
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Change
Passengers
310 265
243 215
27.6%
1 144 092
1 314 301
-13.0%
Finland - Sweden
92 321
61 702
49.6%
379 322
344 004
10.3%
Estonia - Finland
189 007
165 739
14.0%
649 206
931 507
-30.3%
Estonia - Sweden
28 937
6 798
325.7%
115 564
13 040
786.2%
Latvia - Sweden
0
8 976
-100.0%
0
25 750
-100.0%
Cargo Units
33 982
32 672
4.0%
90 538
91 578
-1.1%
Finland - Sweden
7 143
6 026
18.5%
17 570
16 745
4.9%
Estonia - Finland
21 804
22 802
-4.4%
60 967
64 387
-5.3%
Estonia - Sweden
5 035
3 641
38.3%
12 001
9 809
22.3%
Latvia - Sweden
0
203
-100.0%
0
637
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
64 610
62 138
4.0%
229 468
275 735
-16.8%
Finland - Sweden
8 627
8 314
3.8%
42 707
38 092
12.1%
Estonia - Finland
53 438
52 191
2.4%
174 979
233 640
-25.1%
Estonia - Sweden
2 545
409
522.2%
11 782
966
1 119.7%
Latvia - Sweden
0
1 224
-100.0%
0
3 037
-100.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the third quarter of the financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND: In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service. Operations of cargo vessel Sea Wind were suspended most of the third quarter.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: In the third quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were restarted from July with one vessel. In addition, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: In the third quarter, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were restarted from August. During the quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated Swedish domestic cruises in July and August. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 3 days in September.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: In the third quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
