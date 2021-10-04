2021 October 4 18:07

Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M the first to receive ABS remote-control navigation notation

A remotely operated harbor tug developed by Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is the first in the world to receive the ABS Remote Control Navigation Notation, according to the company's release.

A trial of the 65-meter tug, controlled from a remote location at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s Maritime Innovation Lab, was successfully performed in April 2021. The second phase of the project, scheduled for late 2021, will see the vessel perform autonomous collision avoidance tasks while under remote supervision. The Maju 510 tug is owned and operated by Keppel O&M’s joint-venture company Keppel Smit Towage.

The project was one of a series of industry-leading initiatives to inform the development of the recently published ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions, which introduced the REMOTE-CON notation and another recognizing autonomous functions. The Guide sets out a goal-based framework for the implementation of these technologies on vessels and offshore units.

The Guide’s goal-based framework also covers interactions with relevant stakeholders such as port authorities and other vessels. The Guide uses a risk-based approach to determine the requirements for the assessment and implementation of autonomous and remote-control functions.