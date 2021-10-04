2021 October 4 16:51

VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of 2 Commissioning Service Operations Vessels

Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has secured contracts for the design and construction of 2 Commissioning Service Operations Vessels, with options for 2 additional vessels, and the sales and conversion of one Platform Supply Vessel which will become a Service Operation Vessel, for Norwegian company Norwind Offshore. The contracts for the firm 3 vessels have an indicative total value of euro 140 million, according to the company's release.



The 2 Commissioning Service Operations Vessels are based on Vard 4 19 design, and tailor-made for world-wide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The first vessel will be outfitted and delivered in Norway in 2Q 2023, with the hull to be built in Braila, Romania. The second one will be built and delivered in Vung Tau, Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 3Q 2024.



The third vessel, one of Vard’s Platform Supply Vessel, has been in operation in Asia and Australia and will now sail to Brattvaag, Norway, for an extensive conversion and outfitting. The ship will be delivered in 2Q 2022 as a Service Operation Vessel.



Norwind Offshore is a newly established ship owning company that will offer specialized vessels designed for advanced maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector. It has a long history in the offshore and maritime industry, and has developed with Vard a strong relationship through the building of a broad range of advanced offshore vessels.