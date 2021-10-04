2021 October 4 17:06

Yang Ming names new 2,800 TEU vessel, YM Cooperatio

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) held a naming ceremony for its 2,800 TEU class full container vessel ‘YM Cooperation’ at CSBC’s Kaohsiung shipyard on Oct 1st, according to the company's release.

Among the series of ten 2,800 TEU full container vessels built at CSBC shipyard, YM Cooperation is the last one to be delivered to Yang Ming. The type of vessel has a nominal capacity of 2,940 TEU and is equipped with 353 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 209.75 meters, a width of 32.8 meters, a draft of 11.2 meters. YM Cooperation is designed to cruise at a speed up to 21 knots.

The newbuilding adopts the Sea Sword Bow design to improve energy efficiency and optimize hydrodynamic performances. The implementation of its electronic controlled fuel injection engine with low-load tuning Exhaust Gas Bypass (EGB) fuel control system and the installation of scrubber will efficiently reduce emissions of NOx and SOx, and enable Yang Ming’s global fleet to comply with environmental regulations.

YM Cooperation will be one of the first vessels to receive DNV SmartShip notations in Taiwan. The notations, including SmartShip OE (Operational Enhancements) and PE (Performance Enhancements), indicate that the vessel is equipped with advanced features such as route specific container stowage to optimize container stowage flexibility and trim optimization to save fuel consumption. These features can greatly enhance vessel performance and effectively reduce GHG (GreenHouse Gas), and consequently help Yang Ming to fulfill its commitment to corporate sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Yang Ming had taken delivery of all ten 2,800 TEU new vessels. As these new ships are entering into intra-Asia service, Yang Ming will be able to seize the opportunity created by ASEAN economic development, attain the competitive advantages in environmental protection and offer more efficient and comprehensive service. YM Cooperation will firstly serve as an extra loader on Far East - Middle East service to ease the present tight-capacity situation and then be deployed on KCX service. The port rotation of KCX service is Pusan, Shanghai, Xiamen, Singapore, Port Kelang, Pasir Gudang, Laem Chabang, Shekou, Pusan.