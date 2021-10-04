2021 October 4 15:57

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 7% in 9M’21

Photo by IAA PortNews

As of 1 October 2021, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don Basin of inland waterways of Russia totaled 7.011 million tonnes, which is 7% more than in the same period 2020, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reported period, transportation of transit cargo fell by 11%, year-on-year, to 5.871 million tonnes while internal turnover rose by 26% to 1.14 million tonnes.

From the beginning of the year, vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 4,261 vessels and ATBs: 2,102/2,1159 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2020 — 5,162: 2,522/2,640).

In September 2021, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin fell by 17% year-on-year to 1.166 tonnes including heavy fuel oil (37.9%), wheat (18.6%), vacuum gasoil (7.7%). Transit flow fell by 19% to 987,000 tonnes, internal turnover remained flat, year-on-year, at 179,000 tonnes.

Vessel traffic in September ne totaled 653 ships and ATBs including 342/311 proceeding downstream and upstream (In September 2020 – 988: 493/495.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.