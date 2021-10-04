2021 October 4 14:25

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 3.5% in 9M’2021

Image source: Sovcomflot

In January-September 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) rose by 3,5%, year-on-year, to 24.22 million tonnes, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says on its Instagram page referring to the Northern Sea Route Administration. In the reported period, transit cargo transportation more than doubled totaling 1.37 million tonnes. LNG and gas condensate account for 60% of the total traffic.

In the reported period, 1,052 vessels were given permits for navigation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (15.3% more, year-on-year). The figure includes 144 permits granted to foreign flagged ships (2 permits more, year-on-year).

As Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, said at the Eastern Economic Forum, annual cargo traffic on the Great Northern Sea Route (between Murmansk and Vladivostok) would reach 250 million tonnes after 2035.

Vladimir Panov, ROSATOM’s special representative for Arctic development, said in his turn, that cargo traffic on the Great Northern Sea Route in 2030 would total 150 million tonnes including 30 million tonnes of transit cargo. According to him, it is crucial to ensure year round navigation.

Related links:

Annual cargo traffic on Great Northern Sea Route to reach 250 million tonnes after 2035 >>>>

Arctic prospects>>>>