2021 October 4 15:03

IPCSA launches Global PCS study

A ground-breaking global study that will support the development of Port Community Systems around the world has been launched by the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA), according to IPCSA's release.

The study will focus on the practical development of Port Community Systems (PCS), the neutral electronic exchange platforms which enable the smooth, swift and accurate flow of information crucial to efficient ports and the wider supply chain.

Building on previous work by IPCSA, including the association’s 12-point guide to building a PCS, the study will cover specific elements of PCS development, including governance, business models, technology, standards, cybersecurity, Customs, and community and stakeholder involvement. It will also be accompanied by use cases from around the world.

IPCSA has secured the help of Tarragona-based PCS specialist Anna Navarro in the collating and compiling of this important study, and the focus will be on creating a ‘living’ document offering relevant and practical support, rather than something to be filed away and forgotten.



IPCSA would welcome the input and insight of ports, PCS operators and others in this study, said Richard Morton. “If you are a port or PCS operator and would like to contribute, we would be pleased to hear from you.”