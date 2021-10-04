2021 October 4 13:02

MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured RoRo equipment orders for 8 vessels to be built in Asia. The orders are booked into Cargotec's second (EUR 9 million) and third quarter (EUR 22 million) 2021 order intake with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2022 and completed during the third quarter of 2023, according to the company's release.

Scope of supply includes quarter and side ramps, hoistable car decks and rampway doors. The customers have established relationships with MacGregor, built on proven capability to deliver and support critical cargo access equipment.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.