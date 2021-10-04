2021 October 4 12:27

ABB joins to The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization

ABB has joined more than 155 companies urging governments to help shipping decarbonize by 2050. The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization has been signed by more than 150 industry stakeholders and seeks significantly faster reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) current ambition, which aims for a 50 percent reduction by 2050.

Ahead of the intergovernmental COP26 climate negotiations in November, the call asks national governments to deliver the policies that will supercharge the energy transition and make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030. Specifically, signatories representing the entire maritime value chain - including shipping, cargo, energy, finance, ports, and infrastructure - requests that world leaders: Commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050 and deliver a clear and equitable implementation plan to achieve this when adopting the IMO’s revised GHG Strategy in 2023.

Support industrial scale zero emission shipping projects through national action, for instance by setting clear decarbonization targets for domestic shipping and by providing incentives and support to first movers and broader deployment of zero emissions fuels and vessels.

Deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030, including meaningful market-based measures, taking effect by 2025 that can support the commercial deployment of zero emission vessels and fuels in international shipping. The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization has been developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum, and Friends of Ocean Action. Members of the taskforce include Cargill Ocean Transportation, Citi, the COP26 Climate Champions team, the Energy Transitions Commission, Lloyd’s Register, Port of Antwerp, Torvald Klaveness, Trafigura, Yara, and UMAS.

Vessel designs vary significantly, each dictated by the vessel’s application and purpose. The technologies that will be selected for a particular project will be dictated by the needs and operational profile of the vessel. It is vital that ship owners and operators identify the proper solution for their vessel, whether using conventional diesel engine arrangement, a combination of low or zero-emission technologies, or a carbon-free solution.

As one of the world’s leading enablers of sustainable transportation, ABB is committed to supporting the shipping industry’s low-carbon future through world-leading technologies. ABB actively contributes to climate goals by encouraging the early and rapid adoption of clean technologies and by helping customers improve energy efficiency and productivity while extending the lifecycles of their equipment and future-proofing their assets for the years to come.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.