2021 October 4 11:58

Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2021 rose by 9% YoY

Exports rose by 20%

In January-September 2021, seaport of Azov handled 7.792 million tonnes of cargo, up 9%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 8%, year-on-year, to 6.492 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports rose by 20% to 2.646 million tonnes, transit – by 10% to 1.300 million tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 2% to 3.494 million tonnes while imports fell by 2% to 352,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of grain rose by 3% to 5.328 million tonnes, oil products – by 16% to 1.378 million tonnes, coal – by 65% to 806,000 tonnes.



In January-September 2021, the port of Azov registered 2,478 arrivals and 2,489 departures versus 2,378 arrivals and 2,381 departures in January-September 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.