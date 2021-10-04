2021 October 4 10:22

MABUX: No firm price trend on Global bunker market on Oct 04

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on October 01:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 496.54 (+0.41)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 591.05 (+0.12)

MGO - USD/MT – 696.75 (+2.65)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – showed a slight growth on October 4: 1039.13 USD / MT (plus 1.88 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 402.13 (USD 637 / MT as of October 01), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by USD 3.12. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of October 01, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 11 (plus $ 5 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 39 (plus $ 41) and in Fujairah - plus $ 31 (plus $ 35). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued register an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade by minus $ 13 (minus $ 18).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was underestimated on October 01 in three ports out of four selected. The undercharge ratio was: in Singapore - minus $ 5 (minus $ 10 the day before), in Fujairah - minus $ 11 (unchanged), in Houston - minus $ 5 (plus $ 8). In Rotterdam, VLSFO fuel grade was overpriced by $ 3 (minus $ 2 the day before).



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 01 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 45 (minus $ 40 compared to the day before), minus $ 38 (minus $ 27) in Singapore, minus $ 57 (minus $ 47) in Fujairah and minus $ 16 (minus $ 15) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Singapore and Fujairah: rise in MGO LS’s underpricing margins by $ 11 and $ 10, respectively.



We expect global bunker prices to change irregular today: 380 HSFO and VLSFO - plus 3 - 6 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 3-10 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com