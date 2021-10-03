  • Home
  • News
  • Newest, giant crane at Oakland Seaport began operations
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 3 15:12

    Newest, giant crane at Oakland Seaport began operations

    Another new, huge, ship-to-shore crane (STS) started operating this week at the Port of Oakland on the Ben E. Nutter Terminal. The terminal is run by Everport Terminal Services, Inc. (ETS) which made the investment in the giant crane to enhance its maritime infrastructure at Oakland.

    “New container cranes help keep the Port of Oakland competitive and ready to handle record cargo volumes,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “New operational infrastructure supports growing the maritime business and jobs in our region.”

    Taller cranes allow more flexibility to move the containers on and off the biggest ships that call North America, the Port said. The new crane has a lift height from the dock of 170 feet.

    The huge crane arrived in June this year. It had to be reassembled, tested, and commissioned before it could be put into action to work vessels at the Oakland Seaport.

    Port officials said the timing couldn’t be better as cargo volume at Oakland is expected to increase by late October as the holidays approach and U.S. consumers buy gifts for family and friends.

    Reassembling one of these giant workhorses of the maritime industry on the wharf, is a complex process and requires multiple trade, labor and professional workers: Longshore workers; electrical, mechanical and structural engineers; iron workers; and construction crane operators.

    Testing a crane includes electrical diagnostics and structural inspections. Endurance testing is mandatory and that means checking things like the crane motors and crane hoisting equipment to ensure that they run properly at full speed. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) also inspects the equipment before the cranes can be put into service.

    All Port of Oakland container cranes run on electricity. There are zero local emissions from regular crane operations.

    About the Port of Oakland

    The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Oakland, STS cranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 3

15:12 Newest, giant crane at Oakland Seaport began operations
13:29 Maritime NZ: reflecting on ten years since the Rena grounding and oil spill response
12:08 ABP appoints new Head of Human Resources, Southampton
11:49 JAXPORT’s Board of Directors names Hamilton Chair, elects new officers
11:07 USCG intercepts 202 Haitians
10:53 Third P&O Cruises ship resumes international holidays

2021 October 2

15:04 Incat Crowther 32 offers a step-change in CTV capability in China
13:41 Vineyard offshore wind farm project in the US goes forward
12:37 USCG awards ESPC
11:09 CMA CGM to launch GETEX (Greece Egypt Turkey Express) connecting North Greece with Egypt and South Turkey

2021 October 1

18:24 World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered vessel wins Ship of the Year Award
17:44 Van Oord orders mega ship to install 20 MW offshore wind foundations and turbines
17:14 Vineyard Wind announces partnership with the City of Salem and Crowley to transform Salem Harbor into offshore wind port
16:48 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 1.7% YoY
16:21 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends the H1'2021
15:56 Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to fuel tankers at export LNG terminal
15:35 DNV awards AiP to HMD for 40,000 CBM LNG FSRU
15:04 World’s first bunkering of containership with renewable synthetic natural gas advances sustainable shipping
14:32 Rosneft commences construction of river berth infrastructure under Vostok Oil project
14:03 Port of Oakland lands fourth first-call service in 2021
13:30 Fincantieri launches the third corvette for Qatar
13:10 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:33 Delo Group presents consolidated financial results for 2020 (IFRS)
11:56 Newly created innovative technologies for soil remediation are being tested in the Port of Riga
10:58 Hapag-Lloyd does not rule out the possibility to benefit from the Trans-Siberian Railway
10:37 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.7% in 9M’2021
10:01 Okskaya Shipyard launches Astrol-8, tenth dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design
09:39 Crude oil prices decrease in expectation of OPEC+
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change irregular on Oct 01
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30
08:14 Kalmar receives repeat order for laden and empty container reachstackers from PCC Intermodal in Poland

2021 September 30

22:36 Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its competitiveness with Wilhelmshaven deal
22:20 Hapag-Lloyd CEO expects shipping normalization after Chinese Year 2022
20:59 Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030
19:44 Hapag-Lloyd is enlarging and modernizing its fleet
18:37 PIL collaborated with IFC in maritime security exercise
18:01 New DNV recommended practice defends power grid substations from growing threat of cyber-attacks
17:51 Rolls-Royce supplies mtu solutions for propulsion, automation and digital service on the Avemar Dos ferry
17:30 Aker BP and Solstad Offshore enter into long term contract award for PSV in Norway
17:06 ONE to launch Korea - China- Southeast Asia Express Service
16:41 Port of Savannah to add 1.6mln TEUs of capacity
16:20 “K” LINE announces delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA"
15:24 ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with Belgian and Flemish governments for €1.1 billion investment in carbon-neutral technologies at Ghent plant in North Sea Port
15:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2021
14:50 SeaLead Shipping expands Far East service between Hamburg and China via the Suez Canal
14:03 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces construction of a coastal Limestone Carrier with a Hybrid Propulsion System using a Gas-Only Engine and a Battery
13:13 Wärtsilä awarded marine sector commercial certification for EU Stage V compliance
12:57 Equinor and Rosneft agree to cooperate on carbon management
12:38 Finnpilot announces 2.5-pct increase of pilotage fees for 2022
11:50 Gubkin University supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner
11:32 Keppel O&M strengthens foothold in renewable energy sector with completion of offshore substations for Ørsted
11:22 Criminal syndicate convicted of tampering with MFMs to cheat over US$300k worth of marine fuel oil
10:49 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates now up over 90% year-on-year
10:16 Staying ahead of the curve and saving 22% fuel
09:59 Nobel Brothers Shipyard places main engine onto new crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease on reserves growth data
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Sept 30
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29

2021 September 29

18:22 "K" Line accepts delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA" for JFE Steel Corporation
18:03 Port of Southampton named ‘Port of the Year’ at prestigious global industry awards