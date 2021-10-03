2021 October 3 15:12

Newest, giant crane at Oakland Seaport began operations

Another new, huge, ship-to-shore crane (STS) started operating this week at the Port of Oakland on the Ben E. Nutter Terminal. The terminal is run by Everport Terminal Services, Inc. (ETS) which made the investment in the giant crane to enhance its maritime infrastructure at Oakland.



“New container cranes help keep the Port of Oakland competitive and ready to handle record cargo volumes,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “New operational infrastructure supports growing the maritime business and jobs in our region.”



Taller cranes allow more flexibility to move the containers on and off the biggest ships that call North America, the Port said. The new crane has a lift height from the dock of 170 feet.



The huge crane arrived in June this year. It had to be reassembled, tested, and commissioned before it could be put into action to work vessels at the Oakland Seaport.



Port officials said the timing couldn’t be better as cargo volume at Oakland is expected to increase by late October as the holidays approach and U.S. consumers buy gifts for family and friends.



Reassembling one of these giant workhorses of the maritime industry on the wharf, is a complex process and requires multiple trade, labor and professional workers: Longshore workers; electrical, mechanical and structural engineers; iron workers; and construction crane operators.



Testing a crane includes electrical diagnostics and structural inspections. Endurance testing is mandatory and that means checking things like the crane motors and crane hoisting equipment to ensure that they run properly at full speed. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) also inspects the equipment before the cranes can be put into service.



All Port of Oakland container cranes run on electricity. There are zero local emissions from regular crane operations.



About the Port of Oakland



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.