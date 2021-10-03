2021 October 3 12:08

ABP appoints new Head of Human Resources, Southampton

Associated British Ports (‘ABP’) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kate Cornhill to the role of Head of Human Resources (HR) for the Southampton region.



Kate Cornhill is currently the Senior People Director at Carnival UK, which is owned by the world's largest cruise ship operator, the American-British Carnival Corporation & plc., and includes the well-known cruise lines P&O Cruises & Cunard. Bringing expertise from her current role in recruitment for the maritime industry, as well as valuable experience from previous senior HR positions, ABP is looking forward to welcoming Kate to the company.



Alastair Welch, ABP’s Regional Director for Southampton, said,



“With the recent opening of ABP’s new Horizon Cruise Terminal, the launch of our private 5G network and a new automotive terminal operating system at Southampton, these are exciting times for our port. We welcome the recruitment of someone of Kate’s calibre to lead the development of our workforce as we continue to build our team across the region.”



Kate will take up her role on 11 October 2021.