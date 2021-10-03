  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 3 12:08

    ABP appoints new Head of Human Resources, Southampton

    Associated British Ports (‘ABP’) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kate Cornhill to the role of Head of Human Resources (HR) for the Southampton region.

    Kate Cornhill is currently the Senior People Director at Carnival UK, which is owned by the world's largest cruise ship operator, the American-British Carnival Corporation & plc., and includes the well-known cruise lines P&O Cruises & Cunard. Bringing expertise from her current role in recruitment for the maritime industry, as well as valuable experience from previous senior HR positions, ABP is looking forward to welcoming Kate to the company.

    Alastair Welch, ABP’s Regional Director for Southampton, said,

    “With the recent opening of ABP’s new Horizon Cruise Terminal, the launch of our private 5G network and a new automotive terminal operating system at Southampton, these are exciting times for our port. We welcome the recruitment of someone of Kate’s calibre to lead the development of our workforce as we continue to build our team across the region.”

    Kate will take up her role on 11 October 2021.

Другие новости по темам: Associated British Ports, appointment  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 3

12:08 ABP appoints new Head of Human Resources, Southampton
11:49 JAXPORT’s Board of Directors names Hamilton Chair, elects new officers
11:07 USCG intercepts 202 Haitians
10:53 Third P&O Cruises ship resumes international holidays

2021 October 2

15:04 Incat Crowther 32 offers a step-change in CTV capability in China
13:41 Vineyard offshore wind farm project in the US goes forward
12:37 USCG awards ESPC
11:09 CMA CGM to launch GETEX (Greece Egypt Turkey Express) connecting North Greece with Egypt and South Turkey

2021 October 1

18:24 World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered vessel wins Ship of the Year Award
17:44 Van Oord orders mega ship to install 20 MW offshore wind foundations and turbines
17:14 Vineyard Wind announces partnership with the City of Salem and Crowley to transform Salem Harbor into offshore wind port
16:48 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 1.7% YoY
16:21 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends the H1'2021
15:56 Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to fuel tankers at export LNG terminal
15:35 DNV awards AiP to HMD for 40,000 CBM LNG FSRU
15:04 World’s first bunkering of containership with renewable synthetic natural gas advances sustainable shipping
14:32 Rosneft commences construction of river berth infrastructure under Vostok Oil project
14:03 Port of Oakland lands fourth first-call service in 2021
13:30 Fincantieri launches the third corvette for Qatar
13:10 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:33 Delo Group presents consolidated financial results for 2020 (IFRS)
11:56 Newly created innovative technologies for soil remediation are being tested in the Port of Riga
10:58 Hapag-Lloyd does not rule out the possibility to benefit from the Trans-Siberian Railway
10:37 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.7% in 9M’2021
10:01 Okskaya Shipyard launches Astrol-8, tenth dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design
09:39 Crude oil prices decrease in expectation of OPEC+
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change irregular on Oct 01
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30
08:14 Kalmar receives repeat order for laden and empty container reachstackers from PCC Intermodal in Poland

2021 September 30

22:36 Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its competitiveness with Wilhelmshaven deal
22:20 Hapag-Lloyd CEO expects shipping normalization after Chinese Year 2022
20:59 Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030
19:44 Hapag-Lloyd is enlarging and modernizing its fleet
18:37 PIL collaborated with IFC in maritime security exercise
18:01 New DNV recommended practice defends power grid substations from growing threat of cyber-attacks
17:51 Rolls-Royce supplies mtu solutions for propulsion, automation and digital service on the Avemar Dos ferry
17:30 Aker BP and Solstad Offshore enter into long term contract award for PSV in Norway
17:06 ONE to launch Korea - China- Southeast Asia Express Service
16:41 Port of Savannah to add 1.6mln TEUs of capacity
16:20 “K” LINE announces delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA"
15:24 ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with Belgian and Flemish governments for €1.1 billion investment in carbon-neutral technologies at Ghent plant in North Sea Port
15:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2021
14:50 SeaLead Shipping expands Far East service between Hamburg and China via the Suez Canal
14:03 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces construction of a coastal Limestone Carrier with a Hybrid Propulsion System using a Gas-Only Engine and a Battery
13:13 Wärtsilä awarded marine sector commercial certification for EU Stage V compliance
12:57 Equinor and Rosneft agree to cooperate on carbon management
12:38 Finnpilot announces 2.5-pct increase of pilotage fees for 2022
11:50 Gubkin University supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner
11:32 Keppel O&M strengthens foothold in renewable energy sector with completion of offshore substations for Ørsted
11:22 Criminal syndicate convicted of tampering with MFMs to cheat over US$300k worth of marine fuel oil
10:49 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates now up over 90% year-on-year
10:16 Staying ahead of the curve and saving 22% fuel
09:59 Nobel Brothers Shipyard places main engine onto new crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease on reserves growth data
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Sept 30
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29

2021 September 29

18:22 "K" Line accepts delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA" for JFE Steel Corporation
18:03 Port of Southampton named ‘Port of the Year’ at prestigious global industry awards
17:40 NIBULON sets new records and reduces traffic load on Ukrainian highways
17:31 Weathernews teams up with Vessel Performance Solutions to enhance ship routing solution