2021 October 3 10:53

Third P&O Cruises ship resumes international holidays

P&O Cruises Ventura is resuming operations on Sunday as it sets sail for the Canary Islands as the demand for international cruise holidays grows.



Half of the P&O Cruises fleet is now in service as Ventura joins Iona and Britannia, both of which sailed a series of summer UK coastal cruises and have been sailing internationally since September 25, 2021. Azura will also resume sailing in December 2021, joining Britannia for the Caribbean season.



P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Ventura’s international restart is the result of guest confidence in cruising and is the very latest stage of P&O Cruises sailing resumption as we work towards the return of our full fleet in spring 2022.



“Due to demand and the resounding endorsement of the first international holidays on Iona and Britannia we’ve opened up increased capacity to holiday with us.



“We’re proud to have four ships sailing internationally this year giving our guests a greater choice of where and when they travel with P&O Cruises for winter sun.”





About P&O Cruises



P&O Cruises is Britain’s favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises’ fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail. In May 2021, P&O Cruises launched Iona, its first Excel class ship. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, is the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona features enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona. P&O Cruises’ second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona is named Arvia, meaning from the seashore, and will join the fleet in December 2022. Arvia is an innovative and future-focused ship and will offer outstanding, varied and contemporary holidays. Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board. With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months, there is something for everyone. P&O Cruises sails to Australia and New Zealand, the Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, the Far East and Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc

