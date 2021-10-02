2021 October 2 11:09

CMA CGM to launch GETEX (Greece Egypt Turkey Express) connecting North Greece with Egypt and South Turkey

CMA CGM has announced the launch of its SHORT SEA weekly service to connect North Greece with Egypt and South Turkey:



GETEX – GREECE EGYPT TURKEY EXPRESS starting as from Tuesday October 5th, 2021 ex Thessaloniki port.



This sustainable and best-in-class option is aiming at fostering your connection from North and Central Greece, Eastern Europe to Egypt and South Turkey and direct and fast connection between South Turkey and Greece with a gateway to Eastern European countries.



Fleet: 1 vessel x 850 TEUS nominal capacity

Rotation: THESSALONIKI / DAMIETTA / ALEXANDRIA EL DEKHEILA / MERSIN / THESSALONIKI

Frequency: 10-day

1st calls: ETA Thessaloniki on Tue. 05/10/2021 | ETA Damietta/Port Said on Fri. 08/10/2021 | ETA Mersin/Iskenderun on Mon. 12/10/2021

Ocean TRANSIT TIME references: Thessaloniki to Damietta in 2 days | Thessaloniki to Mersin in 5 days | Mersin to Thessaloniki in 3 days