2021 October 1 16:48

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 1.7% YoY

Image source: CPC

In January-September 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 43.87 million tonnes of crude oil, down 1.7%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In August-September 2021, 8,581,744 gross tons of crude oil were lifted from CPC Marine Terminal (in August, the shipment volumes were 4,158,288 tons, in September - 4,423,456 tons).

During the said period, MT processed 84 tankers, thus, 424 tankers were loaded in nine months in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Of 8,581,744 tons of oil lifted in August - September, 3,275,981 tons of oil were from Tengiz field, 1,430,245 tons - from Karachaganak field, 2,734,955 tons - from Kashagan field and 41,375 tons of oil were from other Kazakhstani producers.

In August-September, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 7,482,556 tons of crude oil and 1,099,188 tons of lifted oil came from Russia. All Shipper nominations were accommodated, the lifting schedule of both months was fulfilled.

From 2001 through to 30 September 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 7,071 tankers. During the said period, 748,736,281 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 652,782,462 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 95,953,819 tons of crude were produced in Russia.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.