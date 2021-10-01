2021 October 1 16:21

NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends the H1'2021

PAO NOVATEK says the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) held on 30 September 2021 resolved to pay dividends for the First Half 2021.

The EGM approved the interim dividend payment for the First Half 2021 in the amount of RR 27.67 per one ordinary share or RR 276.70 per one GDR, with the total dividend distribution amounting to RR 84,014,587,020. The approved interim dividend represents an increase of 134.1% as compared to the interim dividend for the First Half 2020. The interim dividend is consistent with the Company’s approved Dividend Policy of distributing not less than 50% of the consolidated net profit under IFRS adjusted for the items unrelated to the Company’s core business and non-cash items.

The shareholders of record as at 11 October 2021 will be entitled to receive dividends.