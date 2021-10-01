  The version for the print
    Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to fuel tankers at export LNG terminal

    Image source: official Instagram account of Sovcomflot
    The companies elaborated on their plans at Sakhalin Oil and Gas forum

    Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to implement the world’s first project on establishment of direct bunkering of tankers with LNG fuel from an export LNG terminal at the port of Prigorodnoye,  Sovcomflot says on its official Instagram account.

    Two green Aframax ships of SCF will start working at Sakhalin 2 project in 2024.

    On 4 June 2021, Sovcomflot (SCF Group) and Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, signed long-term time-charter contracts for two existing LNG-fuelled tankers of SCF’s successful ‘Green Funnel’ series, Korolev Prospect and Vernadsky Prospect. The agreements were signed at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    Sovcomflot Group (SCF Group) is Russia's largest shipping company and one of the world's leading companies for energy shipping, as well as for servicing offshore shelf reconnaissance and oil & gas production. The company's owned and chartered fleet includes 144 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.6 million tonnes. Some 80 of the company's ships are of ice class. 

    Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG; Tangguh (Indonesia). The company is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

    SCF has served the Sakhalin-2 project since 2007. SCF has twelve vessels serving the project: two LNG carriers, seven icebreaking supply and standby vessels, and three Aframax crude oil shuttle tankers. Over 2007-2021, SCF has transported 67.5 mil tonnes of crude oil and 55 mil cbm of LNG for the project.

    Working on adopting LNG as a main fuel for large-capacity tankers since 2015, SCF introduced a series of the world’s first LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers in 2018. Today, SCF has six such tankers in operation, including Korolev Prospect and Vernadsky Prospect, with a further five LNG-fuelled tankers of various sizes under construction at Russia’s Zvezda shipyard. Through its cooperation with Russian cargo owners and shipbuilders, SCF contributes to the localisation of advanced technologies for building state-of-the-art cargo vessels within Russia.

    Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Sakhalin Energy) is the operator of Sakhalin-2, one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas projects, which has developed major infrastructure for hydrocarbon production, transportation and processing. The company exports crude oil produced in the Sea of Okhotsk and the LNG produced at Russia’s first LNG plant built by Sakhalin Energy in the south of Sakhalin.

    The project’s infrastructure created by the company includes, among other things, three offshore ice resistant platforms, the trans-Sakhalin pipeline system, which comprises 300 km long offshore pipelines, an onshore gas pipeline and an onshore oil pipeline, 800 km long each, the onshore processing facility (OPF), the oil export terminal (OET), and Russia’s first and so far the only LNG plant which accounts for over 4 percent of the world’s LNG.

    The key buyers of Sakhalin Energy’s crude oil and LNG are the Asia-Pacific countries. Sakhalin Energy exports LNG and crude oil to the power generating companies in Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, USA, Taiwan and the Philippines (Japan, South Korea and China are the major ones). 

    Sakhalin Energy shareholders are Gazprom (50% plus 1 share), Royal Dutch Shell (27.5% minus one share), Mitsui (12.5%) and Mitsubishi (10%). 

