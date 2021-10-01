2021 October 1 15:35

DNV awards AiP to HMD for 40,000 CBM LNG FSRU

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE) have received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from classification society DNV and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for a 40,000 CBM barge-type LNG Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU). The AiP presentation ceremony was recently held at Gastech trade fair in Dubai, according to the company's release.



The AiP is the result of a joint research project by HMD, KSOE, LISCR and DNV to develop a 40K barge-type LNG FSRU. Operated together with a large-size floating storage unit (FSU) and a shuttle LNG carrier, the newly developed 40,000 CBM unit would be suitable to serve mid-to-small-sized LNG projects as an economical alternative to large-size FSRUs. The barge-type FSRU design features an IMO type-C cargo containment system, while its cargo handling system would enable simultaneous loading and unloading of LNG cargo among FSU and LNG carrier.



An Approval in Principle demonstrates there are no major technical showstoppers to realize a vessel’s design. It is carried out at an early stage of a concept development to confirm its feasibility.