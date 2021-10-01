-
2021 October 1 13:10
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for October 2021 is € 4.57 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
