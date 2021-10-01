2021 October 1 12:33

Delo Group presents consolidated financial results for 2020 (IFRS)

The Group’s revenue – RUB 122.7 billion

Delo Management Company, the parent company of Delo Group, prepared consolidated financial statements for 2020 in accordance with IFRS standards and for the first time discloses selected consolidated financial indicators for the year: Revenue – RUB 122.7 billion; EBITDA - RUB 31.3 billion; Net debt – RUB 134.3 billion; Net debt / EBITDA - 4.3x.

The Group's financial statements have grown exponentially compared to 2019 due to the consolidation of financial results for 2020 by TransContainer, a controlling stake in which had been acquired in December 2019.

PwC is the auditor of the Group's IFRS statements.

«The practice of disclosing key financial indicators of Delo Group will now become permanent. This is logical, since in 2020 the Group began to work as a whole. We have completed the consolidation of 100% of the shares of TransContainer, it has been effectively integrated into the general system of the Group's activities, and we see noticeable synergistic effects within the holding. The first relevant comparison of the results presented today can be carried out only at the end of 2021, but the intermediate results that we see show the correctness of the chosen strategy of the Group», - said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of Delo Group.