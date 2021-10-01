2021 October 1 10:58

Hapag-Lloyd does not rule out the possibility to benefit from the Trans-Siberian Railway

The sharp spike in rate level for cargo shipment from China to Europe is the strong argument to consider alternative options for transportation of containers from Asia to Europe.

As against to Maersk lines Hapag-Lloyd does not opt for rail transportation presently, but this opportunity is not ruled out in the future, stated Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag-Lloyd CEO, in reply to IAA PortNews correspondent question raised within the framework of the online Press Briefing.

“I agree with you, that’s an alternative. I think over time rail connections will be more attractive for a certain segment of the market, probably small segment of the market. This is not something we’ve done so far but I would not rule this possibility out”, - concluded the Chief Executive of world's number five operator.

Meanwhile, in 2021 the company is experiencing a strong increase in volume on almost all trades due to the recovery of demand for consumer goods during the pandemic and sharp rise in volume from China to Europe and the US. At the same time, Rolf Habben Jansen mentioned the strong increase in demand and tight shipping space leading to quite a lot of difficulties in the global supply chain, including port congestions and high spot freight rates. The pandemic consequences are expected to last until the first quarter of 2022 at least, he added.

