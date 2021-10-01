  The version for the print
    MABUX: Global bunker prices to change irregular on Oct 01

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on September 30:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 495.63 (+1.03)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 591.31 (+1.26)
    MGO - USD/MT – 693.42 (+3.81)

    The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – continued a moderate decline on October 1: 1037.25 USD / MT (minus 6.72 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 405.25 (USD 632 / MT as of September 30), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by USD 10.72. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

    As of September 30, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 5 (100% - correlation the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 41 (plus $ 35) and in Fujairah - plus $ 35 (plus $ 30). In Houston, MABUX MBP / DBP index continued to register underpricing of 380 HSFO by minus $ 18 (unchanged).

    VLSFO, according to MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was underestimated at three out of the four ports on Sep.30. The undercharge margins were registered as: in Rotterdam minus $ 2 (minus $ 7 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 10 (minus $ 12), in Fujairah - minus $ 11 (minus $ 14). In Houston, VLSFO fuel grade was overcharged by $ 8 (plus $ 6 the day before).

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was underestimated on September 30 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 40 (minus $ 41 the day before), minus $ 27 (minus $ 33) in Singapore, minus $ 47 (minus $ 49) in Fujairah and minus $ 15 (unchanged) in Houston.

    We expect global bunker prices to go sideways today: 380 HSFO and VLSFO – plus-minus 0 - 2 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 5-9 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

