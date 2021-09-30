2021 September 30 22:36

Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its competitiveness with Wilhelmshaven deal

Two days ago Hapag-Lloyd, being one of the world-largest and making the top five of shipping and container transportation companies, announced purchase of 30% stake in in Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) and 50% stake in Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW) to strengthen the offering to and from the Germany.

As per the IAA PortNews correspondent this issue was raised within the framework of the online Press Briefing of Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag-Lloyd CEO, held on September 30, 2021.

“These are the type of things that we believe will help us to strengthen our network. And I would not be surprised in case there will be one or another similar investment in the future. The main argument to support the transaction – we think it will strengthen the position of German ports. And hopefully over time it will lead to more cargo coming to German ports in comparison to the neighboring ones. This decision was made by us here, inside the company, through, sometimes intensive, but constructive dialogue”, - told Hapag-Lloyd CEO.

Wilhelmshaven transaction ensures increased flexibility and shorter transit times, favourable connections by rails and beneficial feeder transport times for transshipment cargo. Irrespectively of Hamburg state concerns about possible loss of handling volume Rolf Habben Jansen is sure that 85-90% of cargo still coming into Germany via Hamburg port. The move is still to be approved by antitrust authorities.

The press call was organized by Hapag-Lloyd Corporate Communications and joined about 40 representatives from various shipping and engineering companies, news agencies and media outlets worldwide.