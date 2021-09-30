  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 30 20:59

    Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030

    Until 2030 Hapag-Lloyd, the world's number five operator, intends to reduce the CO2 emissions by 60% as compared with 2008.

    As IAA PortNews correspondent reports, this was stated by Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag-Lloyd CEO, during the online Press Briefing held on September 30, 2021.

    “We have signed a new sustainability strategy with a number of specific goals. First of all, it should be recognized there are things we need to do globally, but we are sure that locally all our people should be aware and focused on reducing the environmental footprint.

    We’ve committed until 2030 and we intend to reduce the CO2 intensity of our owned fleet by 60% compared to 2008. To achieve this goal we have to invest in new ships, to phase out old ships and to see how to use new alternative fuels, like biofuel, synthetic fuel or liquid gas. For sure, we want to become carbon-neutral or net-zero carbon but that will take time”, - noted Habben Jansen.

    Since the development of greener vessels and the scaling into production thereof is not an easy process Hapag-Lloyd actively supports industry-wide R&D activities. Presently the company is shifting to liquid gas, that is currently quite a good transitional solution. The possibility to switch the ship engine and machinery to other greener alternatives in the future is of top priority issue being also addressed.

    The press call was organized by Hapag-Lloyd Corporate Communications and joined about 40 representatives from various shipping and engineering companies, news agencies and media outlets worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: CO2 emissions, Hapag-Lloyd  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 30

22:36 Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its competitiveness with Wilhelmshaven deal
22:20 Hapag-Lloyd CEO expects shipping normalization after Chinese Year 2022
20:59 Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030
19:44 Hapag-Lloyd is enlarging and modernizing its fleet
18:37 PIL collaborated with IFC in maritime security exercise
18:01 New DNV recommended practice defends power grid substations from growing threat of cyber-attacks
17:51 Rolls-Royce supplies mtu solutions for propulsion, automation and digital service on the Avemar Dos ferry
17:30 Aker BP and Solstad Offshore enter into long term contract award for PSV in Norway
17:06 ONE to launch Korea - China- Southeast Asia Express Service
16:41 Port of Savannah to add 1.6mln TEUs of capacity
16:20 “K” LINE announces delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA"
15:24 ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with Belgian and Flemish governments for €1.1 billion investment in carbon-neutral technologies at Ghent plant in North Sea Port
15:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2021
14:50 SeaLead Shipping expands Far East service between Hamburg and China via the Suez Canal
14:03 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces construction of a coastal Limestone Carrier with a Hybrid Propulsion System using a Gas-Only Engine and a Battery
13:13 Wärtsilä awarded marine sector commercial certification for EU Stage V compliance
12:57 Equinor and Rosneft agree to cooperate on carbon management
12:38 Finnpilot announces 2.5-pct increase of pilotage fees for 2022
11:50 Gubkin University supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner
11:32 Keppel O&M strengthens foothold in renewable energy sector with completion of offshore substations for Ørsted
11:22 Criminal syndicate convicted of tampering with MFMs to cheat over US$300k worth of marine fuel oil
10:49 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates now up over 90% year-on-year
10:16 Staying ahead of the curve and saving 22% fuel
09:59 Nobel Brothers Shipyard places main engine onto new crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease on reserves growth data
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Sept 30
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29

2021 September 29

18:22 "K" Line accepts delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA" for JFE Steel Corporation
18:03 Port of Southampton named ‘Port of the Year’ at prestigious global industry awards
17:40 NIBULON sets new records and reduces traffic load on Ukrainian highways
17:31 Weathernews teams up with Vessel Performance Solutions to enhance ship routing solution
17:21 DP World-owned Unifeeder partnering in world-first marine trial of carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas (SNG)
16:57 Second crew of cadets 2021 finish navigation training on Mir sailboat
16:34 Kiel on-shore power system wins German Lighting Design Award
16:24 Sustainability: Bureau Veritas selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series
15:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard lays down yet another supertrawler of Project CT-192
15:19 Nor-Shipping to bring the industry together as COVID-19 restrictions end in Norway
14:48 Carnival UK names Sture Myrmell as President
14:25 LUKOIL to enter exploration project in Caspian Sea
14:04 DAMEN supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
13:42 Seabourn names second new ultra-luxury expedition ship “Seabourn Pursuit” and announces inaugural voyage date
13:21 MarineMax elects new member to its BoD
12:18 USCG seized $7.5 million in cocaine
11:43 RUB 560 million to be allocated for operation of NSR coastal line in 2022
11:29 Inchcape has established a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa
10:38 Inmarsat makes Fleet LTE offshore agreement with Solstad Offshore
10:20 Amursky Shipyard lays down yet another corvette of Project 20380
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Sept 29
09:31 Crude oil prices start decreasing
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 28

2021 September 28

18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Atalandi and m/v Leto with Aquavita
18:05 CMA CGM launches the industry’s first business matchmaking marketplace
17:05 Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
16:15 Army Corps of Engineers awards Great Lakes Dredge & Dock phase 3 contract for Port of Corpus Christi Channel Improvement Project
15:52 Marshal Vasilevskiy successfully completes first loading in Sabetta
15:24 MOL signs "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"
14:55 Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal
14:28 SC Zvezda commences construction of fifth LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:15 BIMCO submits proposal to IMO to extend BWM experience-building phase
12:59 Submarines of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Black Sea training grounds