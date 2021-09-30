2021 September 30 20:59

Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030

Until 2030 Hapag-Lloyd, the world's number five operator, intends to reduce the CO2 emissions by 60% as compared with 2008.

As IAA PortNews correspondent reports, this was stated by Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag-Lloyd CEO, during the online Press Briefing held on September 30, 2021.

“We have signed a new sustainability strategy with a number of specific goals. First of all, it should be recognized there are things we need to do globally, but we are sure that locally all our people should be aware and focused on reducing the environmental footprint.

We’ve committed until 2030 and we intend to reduce the CO2 intensity of our owned fleet by 60% compared to 2008. To achieve this goal we have to invest in new ships, to phase out old ships and to see how to use new alternative fuels, like biofuel, synthetic fuel or liquid gas. For sure, we want to become carbon-neutral or net-zero carbon but that will take time”, - noted Habben Jansen.

Since the development of greener vessels and the scaling into production thereof is not an easy process Hapag-Lloyd actively supports industry-wide R&D activities. Presently the company is shifting to liquid gas, that is currently quite a good transitional solution. The possibility to switch the ship engine and machinery to other greener alternatives in the future is of top priority issue being also addressed.

The press call was organized by Hapag-Lloyd Corporate Communications and joined about 40 representatives from various shipping and engineering companies, news agencies and media outlets worldwide.