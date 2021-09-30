2021 September 30 19:44

Hapag-Lloyd is enlarging and modernizing its fleet

The orderbook of Hapag-Lloyd, being one of the world-largest and making the top five of shipping and container transportation companies, achieved 12 new ships with a total capacity of 280,000 TEU.

As IAA PortNews correspondent reports, this was stated by Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag-Lloyd CEO, during the online Press Briefing held on September 30, 2021.

“All our vessels are in use and fully utilized. Since we expect modestly growing demand, increased scrapping and stricter environmental rules we have therefore invested in 6 more ultra- large vessels with dual-fuel propulsion. Totally, we now have 12 new big ships on order with total capacity of 280,000 TEU. In addition we also have contracts to get delivery of ten”, - stated Chief Executive of the company.

He added that the company expects 20% rise in global vessel orderbook along with the limited delivered capacity in the next two years. For sure, it will take some time before all these ships are going to be delivered.

Meanwhile, in 2021 the company is experiencing a strong increase in volume on almost all trades due to the recovery of demand for consumer goods during the pandemic and sharp rise in volume from China to Europe and the USA.

At the same time, Rolf Habben Jansen mentioned the strong increase in demand and tight shipping space leading to port congestions and high spot freight rates. These COVID consequences are expected to last until the first quarter of 2022 at least, he concluded.