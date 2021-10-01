2021 October 1 08:14

Kalmar receives repeat order for laden and empty container reachstackers from PCC Intermodal in Poland

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply PCC Intermodal S.A (PCC) with a total of three new laden container reachstackers and two new empty container reachstackers for its Kutno and Gliwice intermodal terminals in Poland. The order, which also includes a two-year Kalmar Care service agreement, was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q3 order intake. Delivery of the machines is scheduled to begin during Q1 2022 and will be completed by Q1 2023.

Since its formation in 2005, PCC Intermodal has successively strengthened its position as a leader in intermodal transportation. The company owns and operates five intermodal terminals – four in Poland and one in Germany – which together handle over 290,000 TEU per year. PCC’s current equipment fleet includes 16 Kalmar reachstackers, two RTG cranes and a terminal tractor. In 2020, Kalmar delivered four Kalmar DRG450 Gloria reachstackers to PCC.

The order comprises three fifth-generation Gloria DRG450 reachstackers and two DRG100 empty containers reachstackers with an option for a third unit. Gloria reachstackers offer customers market-leading productivity and lifetime value and can handle loads up to 45 tonnes. They combine superior lifting performance with easy maintenance and excellent reliability. Kalmar DRG100 reachstackers can handle all types of empty and semi-laden containers, flat racks and single loads of up to 10 tonnes. They provide the rotation necessary for efficient handling in confined spaces, providing customers with higher productivity and greater versatility.



