2021 September 30 18:37

PIL collaborated with IFC in maritime security exercise

PIL was recently involved in a ship security drill that carried out anti-piracy scenarios, with vessels Kota Nanhai and HR Hera, in a joint effort with the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Information Fusion Centre (IFC), according to the company's release.

This exercise highlights some of the risks that crew onboard a ship may encounter while out at sea.

During the simulated scenarios, PIL’s Company Security Officer (CSO) called the IFC to inform them of the Ship Master's sightings of small crafts approaching the two vessels. The IFC provided advisory for the masters to adopt anti-boarding measures, which includes preparing fire hoses that could set off pressurized water at potential perpetrators trying to board the vessels. IFC quickly alerted the relevant authorities as both PIL’s vessels and crew were in imminent danger.



