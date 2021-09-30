2021 September 30 17:06

ONE to launch Korea - China- Southeast Asia Express Service

In light of the strong cargo demand between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia and the new cooperation frameworks set by Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RECP), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) has announced the launch of KCX service (Korea-China-Southeast Asia Express Service) with effect from November 2nd, 2021, according to Yang Ming's release.

The service will be jointly operated by Yang Ming, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), Korea Marine Transport Co., Ltd. (KMTC) and SITC Container Lines Co., Ltd. (SITC), each will deploy a container vessel with a nominal capacity of 2,500-2,800 TEU.

The port rotation of KCX service is Pusan, Shanghai, Xiamen, Singapore, Port Kelang, Pasir Gudang, Laem Chabang, Shekou, Pusan. A round trip will take 28 days.

The launch of KCX service will not only shorten the transit time between Central China and Singapore / Malaysia, but also strengthen the service network connecting Northeast Asia and ASEAN members. With the addition of KCX service, Yang Ming will further enhance its presence in Asia and provide customers with more efficient and excellent delivery service.