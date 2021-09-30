2021 September 30 14:50

SeaLead Shipping expands Far East service between Hamburg and China via the Suez Canal

The Dubai-based shipping company SeaLead Shipping successfully launched a new Far East service between Hamburg and China via the Suez Canal in September.

Following the successful first call of the "Goofy", three more Feedermax class vessels will arrive in Hamburg by the beginning of November, according to HHLA's release.

The 2,200 TEU vessel "Manet" is expected at HHLA Container Terminals Burchardkai (CTB) at the end of September, while the "SL Tweety" (2,500 TEU) will follow in October and the "Snoopy" (2,500 TEU) in early November respectively. The departure frequency is then to be increased to a total of two monthly arrivals and departures for Hamburg.

The new Far East service creates another fast connection between Hamburg and China.

The service currently calls at the ports of Ningbo, Shanghai, Nansha, Qingdao and Busan. In Hamburg, CTB and the other HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) and Altenwerder (CTA) are included. The service is commercially operated by NVOCC Volta Container Line, with clearing and marketing handled by the German-based liner agent Peter W. Lampke GmbH & Co. KG (PWL).



PWL Managing Director, Andree Brinkmann, expects more demand for further sailings from the Far East to Europe. The volume of imports destined for Hamburg has already risen to 1,200 and eventually 1,800 TEU after announcing the next three port calls. The bookings are a good signal, the market and large forwarders have gained confidence.

There is no end for rising demand for transport capacity from the Far East – even on smaller vessels – in sight. An end to the demand for departures from the Far East to Europe - also on smaller liner services - is not in sight until at least the end of this year.

Even though it is only possible to speculate about the continuation of the service beyond Chinese New Year, PWL assumes that Sea Lead will maintain its newly won presence in Europe in the coming year.