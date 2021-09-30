2021 September 30 13:13

Wärtsilä awarded marine sector commercial certification for EU Stage V compliance

The technology group Wärtsilä has received marine sector commercial certification for compliance with the EU’s Stage V standards, according to the company's release.

The Stage V legislation, which came into force in 2020, tightens restrictions on non-road engines and equipment, and sets stricter limits on emissions, especially particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. The certification applies to the total solution, including the Wärtsilä 14 engine and exhaust after-treatment system, and was received by Wärtsilä in September, 2021.

Stage V certification is required for engines powering the European inland waterways vessels, which together comprise a fleet of approximately 17,500 ships. The first deliveries of the certified Wärtsilä 14 engine will be for two new passenger ferries being built for the Swiss company General Navigation Company (CGN) by Shiptec AG. The ferries will operate between Switzerland and France across Lake Geneva, with the first vessel expected to commence operations in December 2022.

In addition to the Wärtsilä 14 engine itself, the key technology element is the new high-speed engine version of Wärtsilä’s NOx Reducer (NOR) system, which utilises selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). The system was shown to have successfully demonstrated all required performance and functionality features by TÛV Nord, the official technical services provider. Final type approval was issued by Generaldirektion Wasserstrassen und Schiffahrt (GDWS).



