2021 September 29 18:03

Port of Southampton named ‘Port of the Year’ at prestigious global industry awards

ABP says the Port of Southampton has been awarded ‘Port of the Year’ at this year’s global Seatrade Cruise Awards, held in Miami yesterday (28 September).

The Port of Southampton has been awarded ‘Port of the Year’ at this year’s global Seatrade Cruise Awards, held in Miami yesterday (28 September).

The prestigious annual event brings together cruise industry suppliers from 140 countries. The 2021 awards celebrate the successes and resilience of the industry after a challenging time.

As Europe’s leading cruise turnaround port, Southampton played a critical role in supporting this crucial sector through the past 18 months. This included working with partners to safely repatriate ships, crews and passengers during the voluntary pause in operations, and to successfully restart cruise passenger operations from the port in May this year.

Meanwhile, the port has invested in the future of cruise. On 3 July it welcomed the first cruise ship and passengers to its brand new £55 million sustainability-focused Horizon Cruise Terminal. Horizon features solar arrays and shore power, helping to place the port firmly at the forefront of the future of cruise.

Rebekah Keeler, Head of Cruise at ABP Southampton, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Port of the Year award at the Seatrade Cruise Awards. We welcome this acknowledgement of our important role in the global cruise industry. Southampton has a fantastic cruise infrastructure and partners so it’s great to share this accolade with our colleagues.”