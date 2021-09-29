2021 September 29 17:40

NIBULON sets new records and reduces traffic load on Ukrainian highways

As a result of efficient work of all NIBULON’s departments, the company removed the equivalent of almost 19 thousand trucks from Ukrainian highways, having transported 448.5 thousand tons of cargoes by its own fleet, 394.7 thousand tons of which were transported directly to the Mykolaiv Sea Port outer roads in August 2021, NIBULON says in its press release.

The company has set a record for cargoes transported by rivers within a month, namely 267.9 thousand tons transported by the Dnipro and 102.8 thousand tons by the Southern Buh.

The new results are predictable continuation of the company’s previous success, when NIBULON transported about 4.3 million tons of cargoes by inland waterways in the 2020/21 marketing year. Thus, NIBULON has again proved its efficient operation and the prospects of its own large-scale investment program to revive Ukrainian rivers as main transport arteries of the country.

Since the shipping company commenced its operations in 2009, NIBULON has transported more than 23 million tons of various cargoes by rivers, thereby removing the equivalent of about 1 million trucks.

In August, the company transshipped 442.1 thousand tons of commodities by its own floating cranes as opposed to 435.4 thousand tons in November 2020, demonstrating a record result by months.

The NIBULON MAX floating crane has traditionally contributed to the record results, having transshipped more than 270 thousand tons of commodities in August. NIBULON MAX is the largest and longest river-sea crane vessel built in 25 years of the independent Ukraine. The vessel’s dimensions are as follows: length – 140 m, breadth – 28 m, draught – up to 4 m, two cargo hold capacity – 13,400 cubic meters, enabling the company to operate its river cargo fleet efficiently. It can store cargoes when foreign-going vessels are not available. NIBULON MAX has shipped 4.47 million tons of cargoes for almost 2 years of its operation.

To increase river transportation and to achieve the efficient operation of its floating cranes, NIBULON has created a unique logistics infrastructure which has no analogues in Ukraine. NIBULON has created a well-developed network of 27 modern high-tech facilities, 13 of which are river transshipment terminals, comprising 10 branches located along the Dnipro and 2 branches along the Southern Buh, plus the company’s transshipment terminal in Mykolaiv. The total river grain storage capacity is 1.13 million tons. Thus, grain logistics is maximally oriented to water transport, and NIBULON’s own fleet, comprising 82 vessels used for various operations, ensure cargo transportation. These days the shipbuilders are working on two modernized B5000M project vessels, the first of which was launched in August 2021, and is now being outfitted by shipbuilders at NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard.