2021 September 29 16:57

Second crew of cadets 2021 finish navigation training on Mir sailboat

Navigation training on the sailing training boat Mir has come to an end for the second crew of cadets, Rosmorport says in its press release.

The training lasted from July 6 to September 27 with a long quarantine break. A total of 91 cadets, including 8 girls, from the Marine Academy Institute of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping underwent practical training on the vessel.

Cadets went to the Baltic Sea, learned how to set sails and navigate using radar devices, practiced navigation skills and actions in case of emergency.

The third crew of 116 cadets (including 5 girls) from the Marine Academy Institute of the Admiral Makarov SUMIS and the Arctic Maritime Institute named after V.I. Voronin will arrive at the sailing training boat on September 28. The voyage will last till November 26.

The Mir sailing boat is a three-masted training frigate, considered the fastest in the world. It recorded the maximum speed under sails of 21 knots (38.9 km/h). The vessel became winner of international sailing regattas several times. In 2022-2023, it is planned to organize a circumnavigation of the sailboat Mir.