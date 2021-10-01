  The version for the print
  • 2021 September 29 16:57

    Second crew of cadets 2021 finish navigation training on Mir sailboat

    Navigation training on the sailing training boat Mir has come to an end for the second crew of cadets, Rosmorport says in its press release.

    The training lasted from July 6 to September 27 with a long quarantine break. A total of 91 cadets, including 8 girls, from the Marine Academy Institute of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping underwent practical training on the vessel.

    Cadets went to the Baltic Sea, learned how to set sails and navigate using radar devices, practiced navigation skills and actions in case of emergency.

    The third crew of 116 cadets (including 5 girls) from the Marine Academy Institute of the Admiral Makarov SUMIS and the Arctic Maritime Institute named after V.I. Voronin will arrive at the sailing training boat on September 28. The voyage will last till November 26.

    The Mir sailing boat is a three-masted training frigate, considered the fastest in the world. It recorded the maximum speed under sails of 21 knots (38.9 km/h). The vessel became winner of international sailing regattas several times. In 2022-2023, it is planned to organize a circumnavigation of the sailboat Mir.

2021 October 1

18:24 World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered vessel wins Ship of the Year Award
17:44 Van Oord orders mega ship to install 20 MW offshore wind foundations and turbines
17:14 Vineyard Wind announces partnership with the City of Salem and Crowley to transform Salem Harbor into offshore wind port
16:48 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 1.7% YoY
16:21 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends the H1'2021
15:56 Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to fuel tankers at export LNG terminal
15:35 DNV awards AiP to HMD for 40,000 CBM LNG FSRU
15:04 World’s first bunkering of containership with renewable synthetic natural gas advances sustainable shipping
14:32 Rosneft commences construction of river berth infrastructure under Vostok Oil project
14:03 Port of Oakland lands fourth first-call service in 2021
13:30 Fincantieri launches the third corvette for Qatar
13:10 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:33 Delo Group presents consolidated financial results for 2020 (IFRS)
11:56 Newly created innovative technologies for soil remediation are being tested in the Port of Riga
10:58 Hapag-Lloyd does not rule out the possibility to benefit from the Trans-Siberian Railway
10:37 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.7% in 9M’2021
10:01 Okskaya Shipyard launches Astrol-8, tenth dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design
09:39 Crude oil prices decrease in expectation of OPEC+
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change irregular on Oct 01
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30
08:14 Kalmar receives repeat order for laden and empty container reachstackers from PCC Intermodal in Poland

2021 September 30

22:36 Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its competitiveness with Wilhelmshaven deal
22:20 Hapag-Lloyd CEO expects shipping normalization after Chinese Year 2022
20:59 Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030
19:44 Hapag-Lloyd is enlarging and modernizing its fleet
18:37 PIL collaborated with IFC in maritime security exercise
18:01 New DNV recommended practice defends power grid substations from growing threat of cyber-attacks
17:51 Rolls-Royce supplies mtu solutions for propulsion, automation and digital service on the Avemar Dos ferry
17:30 Aker BP and Solstad Offshore enter into long term contract award for PSV in Norway
17:06 ONE to launch Korea - China- Southeast Asia Express Service
16:41 Port of Savannah to add 1.6mln TEUs of capacity
16:20 “K” LINE announces delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA"
15:24 ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with Belgian and Flemish governments for €1.1 billion investment in carbon-neutral technologies at Ghent plant in North Sea Port
15:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2021
14:50 SeaLead Shipping expands Far East service between Hamburg and China via the Suez Canal
14:03 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces construction of a coastal Limestone Carrier with a Hybrid Propulsion System using a Gas-Only Engine and a Battery
13:13 Wärtsilä awarded marine sector commercial certification for EU Stage V compliance
12:57 Equinor and Rosneft agree to cooperate on carbon management
12:38 Finnpilot announces 2.5-pct increase of pilotage fees for 2022
11:50 Gubkin University supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner
11:32 Keppel O&M strengthens foothold in renewable energy sector with completion of offshore substations for Ørsted
11:22 Criminal syndicate convicted of tampering with MFMs to cheat over US$300k worth of marine fuel oil
10:49 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates now up over 90% year-on-year
10:16 Staying ahead of the curve and saving 22% fuel
09:59 Nobel Brothers Shipyard places main engine onto new crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease on reserves growth data
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Sept 30
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29

2021 September 29

18:22 "K" Line accepts delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA" for JFE Steel Corporation
18:03 Port of Southampton named ‘Port of the Year’ at prestigious global industry awards
17:40 NIBULON sets new records and reduces traffic load on Ukrainian highways
17:31 Weathernews teams up with Vessel Performance Solutions to enhance ship routing solution
17:21 DP World-owned Unifeeder partnering in world-first marine trial of carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas (SNG)
16:34 Kiel on-shore power system wins German Lighting Design Award
16:24 Sustainability: Bureau Veritas selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series
15:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard lays down yet another supertrawler of Project CT-192
15:19 Nor-Shipping to bring the industry together as COVID-19 restrictions end in Norway
14:48 Carnival UK names Sture Myrmell as President
14:25 LUKOIL to enter exploration project in Caspian Sea