2021 September 29 16:24

Sustainability: Bureau Veritas selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series

FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Bureau Veritas has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series.



BV says it is honored to be included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, as it is a strong recognition of our commitment toward people and planet. At Bureau Veritas, through our CSR strategy, we aim to be at the forefront of ESG practices, shaping a better workplace, a better environment and better business practices.



Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.