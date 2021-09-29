  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 29 15:43

    Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard lays down yet another supertrawler of Project CT-192

    Image source: Russian Fishery Company
    It is the sixth freezing trawler in the series of ten vessels intended for RFC

    On 29 September 2021, Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down the keel for the sixth large-tonnage freezer trawler of Project CT-192 in the series of ten vessels intended for Russian Fishery Company, RFC says in its press release.

    The sixth supertrawler is named Mekhanik Shcherbakov, after the Honored Veteran of the industry and the company, Ivan Shcherbakov (1930 – 2020).
     
    In total, Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard will build 10 similar vessels for the RFC. The trawler construction project is being implemented within the framework of the state program of "investment quotas" aimed at updating the domestic fishing fleet and increasing the efficiency of the development of valuable national biological resources. One more supertrawler, Vladimir Limanov, was built at the Tersan shipyard (Turkey) and has already been commissioned.

    The supertrawlers under construction for the RFC are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels. Each new vessel is designed for an annual catch of 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of the vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation.

    The features of the new fleet will be significantly increased production capacity, maximum safety, high environmental friendliness and improved working and rest conditions for crews. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of deep waste-free processing of the entire catch into products with high added value.

    Supertrawlers of the Russian Fishery Company will be able to operate in the most difficult weather conditions, which will extend the effective fishing time. Equipping with modern technological equipment will make it possible to produce high-margin products from pollock and herring on board, including a new product - surimi. Currently, this highly demanded product of deep processing in Russia is not produced.

    The commissioning of new fishing vessels and the development of Pollock fillet and surimi production will allow the company to significantly reduce its environmental impact. Thanks to its fuel efficiency, the carbon footprint of the new RFC fleet is the lowest among the world's Pollock harvesters.

    Key characteristics of СТ-192 design ship: LOA: 108 m, BOA: 21 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,500 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM  IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers. Under construction at the shipyard is also a one-of-a-kind ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus). On 5 November 2021, the shipyard celebrated its 317th anniversary.

    Throughout its history Admiralteiskie Verfi has built 34 ships for Russia’s fishery industry.

    RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are  today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

    Related links:

    Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler >>>>

    Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches CT-192 series trawler named Mekhanik Sizov >>>>

    Admiralty Shipyards lays down CT-192 series trawler named Kapitan Yunak >>>>

Другие новости по темам: trawlers, Admiralteyskie Verfi, shipbuilding, Russian Fishery Company  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 29

18:22 "K" Line accepts delivery of a 210,000-dwt bulk carrier "CAPE BROLGA" for JFE Steel Corporation
18:03 Port of Southampton named ‘Port of the Year’ at prestigious global industry awards
17:40 NIBULON sets new records and reduces traffic load on Ukrainian highways
17:31 Weathernews teams up with Vessel Performance Solutions to enhance ship routing solution
17:21 DP World-owned Unifeeder partnering in world-first marine trial of carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas (SNG)
16:57 Second crew of cadets 2021 finish navigation training on Mir sailboat
16:34 Kiel on-shore power system wins German Lighting Design Award
16:24 Sustainability: Bureau Veritas selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series
15:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard lays down yet another supertrawler of Project CT-192
15:19 Nor-Shipping to bring the industry together as COVID-19 restrictions end in Norway
14:48 Carnival UK names Sture Myrmell as President
14:25 LUKOIL to enter exploration project in Caspian Sea
14:04 DAMEN supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
13:42 Seabourn names second new ultra-luxury expedition ship “Seabourn Pursuit” and announces inaugural voyage date
13:21 MarineMax elects new member to its BoD
12:18 USCG seized $7.5 million in cocaine
11:43 RUB 560 million to be allocated for operation of NSR coastal line in 2022
11:29 Inchcape has established a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa
10:38 Inmarsat makes Fleet LTE offshore agreement with Solstad Offshore
10:20 Amursky Shipyard lays down yet another corvette of Project 20380
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Sept 29
09:31 Crude oil prices start decreasing
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 28

2021 September 28

18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Atalandi and m/v Leto with Aquavita
18:05 CMA CGM launches the industry’s first business matchmaking marketplace
17:05 Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
16:15 Army Corps of Engineers awards Great Lakes Dredge & Dock phase 3 contract for Port of Corpus Christi Channel Improvement Project
15:52 Marshal Vasilevskiy successfully completes first loading in Sabetta
15:24 MOL signs "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"
14:55 Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal
14:28 SC Zvezda commences construction of fifth LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:15 BIMCO submits proposal to IMO to extend BWM experience-building phase
12:59 Submarines of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Black Sea training grounds
12:24 Rosmorrechflot supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
12:01 KCC сompletes successful Transatlantic test of biofuels
11:38 Gasum bunkered LNG to cruise operator PONANT’s new polar explorer in Le Havre expanding Gasum’s network to France
11:13 RF Gov't approves allocation of over RUB 2.1 billion to complete construction of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
11:07 Wärtsilä engines will provide operational reliability for two new Brazilian pusher tugs
10:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk to divest its container manufacturer to CIMC
10:19 Status of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities to be strengthened
09:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices demonstrate upward trend five days in a row
09:31 Crude oil prices exceeded $80 for the first time since autumn 2018
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of September 27
08:06 Port of Melbourne ready to roll on new rail transformation project

2021 September 27

18:50 Port of Antwerp carries out unique trials of small, unmanned aircraft
18:30 Gasunie and North Sea Port join forces for Zeeland hydrogen network
18:07 Samskip acquires Sea Connect UAB
17:52 ABS awards AIP to smart maritime autonomous vessel technology
16:51 IMO and Singapore launch NextGEN portal for maritime decarbonisation
16:00 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Asia-Pacific Region to Europe via Russian Far East and Kaliningrad
15:56 Two new E-Flexer ferries to join Stena Line’s Baltic Sea fleet next year
14:48 DP World Stuttgart celebrates 25-year anniversary as business will invest €35m
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of September 24
14:12 Registration is underway for webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities
13:45 Gazprombank to finance creation of multifunctional cargo complex on Sakhalin
13:20 The Switch sweeps past milestone of 100 in-line PMM shaft generators sold
12:01 The fourth Russian supertrawler for the RFC was launched in St. Petersburg
11:26 Aqaba container Terminal invests in new customised machinery
10:56 DNV and Altera Infrastructure pilot new ABATE notation to reduce GHG emissions on offshore installations
09:54 MABUX: Upward evolution continues on Global Bunker Market on Sept 27