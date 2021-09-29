2021 September 29 13:21

MarineMax elects new member to its BoD

MarineMax on September 27 announced that Adam M. Johnson has been elected to its Board of Directors. Adam Johnson has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetJets, Inc. since June 2015. During his 25-year career with NetJets, a Berkshire Hathaway company, he has served in many senior leadership roles including: President of Global Sales, Marketing and Service; Senior Vice President of NetJets Administrative Services; Senior Vice President of Logistics; and Executive Director of the NetJets Aviation Flight Center. Adam received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ohio State University and is a licensed pilot.



William Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, stated, “We are very excited and honored to have Adam join our Board of Directors. Adam’s passion for business aviation and his dedication to safety and service for NetJets customers, aligns well with MarineMax’s commitment to exceeding our customer’s expectations. We are confident that he will be a strong addition to our Board and his years of experience, plus his passion for boating, will complement our ongoing efforts to continue profitably growing MarineMax. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Adam and look forward to his future contributions to the Company.”



Adam Johnson added, “I am excited to join the MarineMax Board of Directors. MarineMax, like NetJets is the clear leader in their industry. Many similarities exist between the two business models, and I look forward to the opportunity to assist the Company in achieving its strategic goals and objectives.”



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company.