2021 September 29 10:20

Amursky Shipyard lays down yet another corvette of Project 20380

Image source: Amursky Shipyard Instagram

On 29 September 2021, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia based Amursky Shipyard (a company of USC) laid down the new corvette of Project 20380, named Bravy, the shipyard says on its Instagram.



The ceremony was attended by representatives of RF Defence Ministry, RF Navy and the Pacific Fleet Command, the Khabarovsk Territory and Komsomolsk-on-Amur authorities, United Shipbuilding Corporation.



According to Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, “corvettes of Project 20380 are capable of meeting a wide range of tasks as part of Naval groups and independently”.



The corvette of Project 20380 is intended for littoral zone operations, engagement of enemy submarines and surface ships, and gun support of landing operations.

The warships of this design feature a steel hull and composite material superstructure, with a bulbous bow and nine watertight subdivisions. They have a combined bridge and command centre, and space and weight provision for eight SS-N-25 missiles. Stealth technology was widely used during construction of the ships. The design includes a hangar for Ka-27 helicopter and a launch pad for UAV.

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. The shipyard was founded in 1936. The shipbuilding company can build warships and civil vessels with displacement of 25,000 tonnes. ASZ can perform the entire complex of works including the construction, repair and scrapping of warships, submarines and vessels with different propulsion.

