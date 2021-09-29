2021 September 29 13:42

Seabourn names second new ultra-luxury expedition ship “Seabourn Pursuit” and announces inaugural voyage date

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, announced today that it will name its second new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit, which is reflective of the passion exhibited by expedition travelers to seek out and explore natural wonders and destinations through immersive recreational activities around the world.



Construction for Seabourn Pursuit began in fall 2020 during a ceremony in San Giorgo di Nogare, Italy, and the build process is well underway. The ship is scheduled for delivery in February 2023, with its sister ship, Seabourn Venture, slated for delivery in March 2022.



“The name Seabourn Pursuit is truly fitting for a ship envisioned and designed to take expedition travelers into those places where they can see vast landscapes, diverse wildlife and remote regions of the world that may have been on their bucket list for years,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the most unexplored parts of the world in the highest level of comfort, safety and environmental protection available for the luxury traveler. We are defining an entirely new category of expedition travel with Seabourn Pursuit and its sister ship, Seabourn Venture.”



After delivery, Seabourn Pursuit heads north for its first season of exploration, with an inaugural “Fire and Ice” voyage scheduled for April 4, 2023, departing roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland. The itinerary, which winds its way along the coast of Greenland and Iceland, will be filled with snow swept landscapes – the “Ice” – and a late night in Akureyri, a wonderland that provides access to magnificent waterfalls (Goðafoss), hot springs and the lava fields of Dimmuborgir and Leirhnjukur – the “Fire”.



The ship then continues onward by exploring the waters and landscapes of Greenland, Iceland and Norway throughout the spring and early summer, in some instances retracing the path of the Vikings to the frontier town of Tromsø while carving its way through the inside passage of the Norwegian fjords along the way. A sure highlight for August 2023 is the ship’s Northwest Passage journey through some of the most remote areas in the Northern Hemisphere from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska. Itineraries for the Seabourn Pursuit inaugural season are set to open for sale in mid-December 2021.



Both Seabourn Pursuit and sister ship Seabourn Venture are designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities. Each will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team whose role is to engage guests throughout each voyage.



More information about Seabourn expedition itineraries, fares and additional details can be found here. A selection of renderings of the ships and onboard spaces is available to download here.



Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; and a pedigree in expedition travel borne through the Ventures by Seabourn program. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.



Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with Helly Hansen and SWAROVSKI OPTIK, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.



About Seabourn

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.