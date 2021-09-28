2021 September 28 18:05

CMA CGM launches the industry’s first business matchmaking marketplace

CMA CGM's innovative NETWORKING services marketplace allows to expand the business worldwide, to create new business opportunities and find the suppliers or customers, according to the company's release.

The new platform powered by CMA CGM and CEVA Logistics is available to customers of the CMA CGM Group in 160 countries. It can be used to trade all commodities not subject to specific regulations (fruits, healthcare, textiles…).

NETWORKING services have already more than 1,200 partners in 110 countries thanks to the CMA CGM Group’s network. Each entity listed on the platform is certified by the Group and must meet stringent requirements, such as:

Having maintained a business relationship with the CMA CGM Group for at least two years

Demonstrating sound management as well as, clear of liabilities and outstanding payments, for the past 12 months.

Shipping a sufficient volume of goods to be able to meet demand.



NETWORKING services is part of the CMA CGM+ range of solutions that complements the Group’s conventional maritime transport and logistics services. The CMA CGM Group is able to provide customized solutions to meet all customer expectations: whether they wish to protect their cargo, grow their business or ACT towards carbon neutrality.