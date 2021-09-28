2021 September 28 17:05

Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven

Hapag-Lloyd will acquire a 30% stake in Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) and 50% of the shares of Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW) at JadeWeserPort, according to the company's release. The terminal operator Eurogate continues to hold the remaining shares. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, contract closing is expected within a few months.