2021 September 28 15:24

MOL signs "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has signed the "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization", which is called for by the "Getting to Zero Coalition", a coalition of companies aiming to decarbonize shipping. The Call to Action requires governments to take action to achieve decarbonization of shipping, stating that concrete actions by governments are essential to decarbonization in addition to efforts by the private sector, according to the company's release.

In June 2021, MOL announced the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1", aiming to realize a sustainable society. As a pioneer among Japanese shipping companies, has set a goal of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

The Getting to Zero Coalition is a powerful alliance of more than 150 companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors, supported by key governments and IGOs. The Coalition is committed to getting commercially viable deep sea zero emission vessels powered by zero emission fuels into operation by 2030.